Dr. Hannah Howard is the newest provider at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, offering dermatology services to the community.
Howard received a bachelor's degree from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California, and earned a medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 2015.
She completed an internal medicine internship at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine in 2016, and completed a dermatology residency at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 2019.
“Dr. Hannah Howard is a great addition to our growing team,” said Jim Kaltenbacher, CEO of Utica Park Clinic. “She focuses not only on her patients’ skin conditions, but also encourages patients to stay physically and mentally healthy because stress and anxiety can have an impact on skin disorders and conditions.”
Howard chose to focus on dermatology because it allows her to work with a diverse range of patients. She said being a good doctor is more than making the correct physical diagnosis; it is also about supporting patients emotionally and having the ability to put herself in their shoes.
“Due to the visible nature of dermatology and the fact that patients truly wear the condition on their skin, many disorders can be both aggravating and embarrassing,” Howard said. “I find it rewarding to address the physical symptoms as well as to improve quality of life through treating dermatologic diseases.”
Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, which opened on Aug. 2, is located at 11402 N. 135th E. Ave. and offers additional primary care services, as well as lab and X-ray services, for the Owasso area.
Currently, Utica Park Clinic has an existing clinic on the campus of Owasso’s Bailey Medical Center, providing internal and family medicine, pediatrics, bariatrics, OB-GYN, gastroenterology, ear, nose and throat, orthopedic and urology services.