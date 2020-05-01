Despite being given the greenlight to reopen on May 1, many Owasso-area churches have decided to wait to welcome their congregants back into their buildings.
Places of worship, along with restaurants and other nonessential establishments, have remained closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kevin Stitt in his latest provision said they can officially reopen on Friday.
Rather than reopen immediately, however, sites like Bible Church of Owasso and Collinsville Community Church plan to begin walking people through their doors on May 10 at the earliest.
“We are grateful to God and thankful for the opportunity to safely regather for worship and fellowship,” Collinsville Community Pastor Thomas Schwartz said. “While we understand the past several months of closure has been necessary for public health and safety, we have missed greatly this weekly time of celebrating God’s goodness with our church family.”
Other sites like Freedom Church, Presence Theatre Church and St. Paul Owasso are aiming for a reopening date by the end of May to the beginning of June. First Baptist Owasso and Friendship Baptist Church did confirm June 7 as their first day back.
“We want to be data driven, not date driven, trying to listen to health care professionals and not politicians,” Freedom Pastor Andrew Rankin said. “This is one of the things we need to be reasonably confident regarding the safety of everyone.”
Friendship Baptist Pastor Linzy Slayden added, “It has to be safe for me to call our church to worship. This gets us past the three phases and the stipulations asked for by the government. This gives us a month to make sure we are ready.”
Other places of worship like DestinyLife Church and First United Methodist Church in Owasso said they have not confirmed a specific date range to reopen their doors.
Upon reopening, churches are required to adhere to strict sanitation and social distancing protocols, leaving every other row or pew open in compliance with CDC-recommended guidelines.
Many Owasso churches, including the ones mentioned, are continuing to offer online livestreaming video and audio during the COVID-19 pandemic.