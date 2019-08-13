VFW Post 3077 in Collinsville will soon reach a worthy milestone.
The Post will celebrate 75 years of serving the needs of local veterans and their families on Friday, Sept. 6.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. will present the Diamond Anniversary Award Citation the Post in recognition of its more than seven decades of outstanding service to the community.
William “Doc” Schmitz, national commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., congratulated members of the Post for its achievement.
“I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of VFW Post 3077 for their outstanding record of service to the community, veterans and to the nation over the past 75 years,” Schmitz said.