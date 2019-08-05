Disabled American Veterans has named Americom Technologies Group its Small Employer of the Year.
ATG, an Owasso-based company that takes a veterans-first mentality to recruiting and hiring employees, received the award on Sunday during the 98th DAV and Auxiliary National Convention in Orlando, Florida.
ATG, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, was founded in 2016 with the vision of having an organization that was capable of being a one-stop shop for all electrical- and technologies-related services and materials for industrial, commercial and federal markets.
The company was selected over numerous other businesses with fewer than 250 employees competing for the national-level honor.
“I’m thankful Americom Technologies Group is helping ensure the promise our country made to the men and women who served is kept,” said DAV National Commander Dennis Nixon. “They know hiring veterans is smart business.”
Including its president, 28% of the ATG workforce is veterans. To assist in its veteran recruitment and retention, the company celebrates and thanks veteran employees by posting their basic military biography on its website.
“As an SDVOSB, this award is a gracious honor and we are proud to have received it,” said ATG President Johnathon Shepherd, a Marine Corps veteran and DAV life member of Chapter 44 in Claremore. “Americom Technologies Group’s hire-veterans-first policy honors and gives preference to our military veterans with every open employment opportunity. ATG’s focus is to assist them and their families in making the transition home as easy as possible.”
Shepherd also co-founded Eagle Ops, a military- and veteran-focused outreach program. The purpose of Eagle Ops is to assist local and national organizations in the veteran community in their efforts to reach their goals by volunteering, participating in events, fundraising and donating.