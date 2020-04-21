As schools face challenges adjusting to distance learning, TTCU Federal Credit Union is providing FoolProof, an online financial literacy course, to students across Oklahoma, including 198 students at Owasso Public Schools.
FoolProof covers topics such as taxes, budgeting, how to recognize a scam and more. TTCU provides the program free of charge to teachers and schools.
“Through their partnership with Owasso Public Schools, TTCU offers our students an easily accessible option to complete the financial literacy components required in their studies,” academic advisor Ryan Cooper said.
TTCU partnered with FoolProof to help meet a need for teachers across the state. When the Passport to Financial Literacy Act passed, which required students to learn basic concepts for handling their finances before graduating, it was an unfunded mandate. TTCU stepped in to fill the gap.
“While we’ve provided FoolProof to schools since 2011, it’s a perfect tool for the situation schools are currently facing,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “All materials are available online, and teachers can track students’ progress and see their scores on quizzes from anywhere.
Currently, 4,595 students are enrolled statewide, and 105,650 students have taken the course since the program’s inception.