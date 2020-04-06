COVID-19 is throwing a double-whammy at hospitals.
Not only must frontline medical professionals combat the dangerous disease, but administrators are faced with dwindling revenues as clinic patients choose to stay home and the state’s moratorium for elective procedures continues.
The situation is juxtaposed in the Tulsa area. Hillcrest HealthCare System is temporarily furloughing employees, and Ascension St. John is offering a pledge to avoid layoffs and implement pay protection programs.
The changes affect Owasso hospitals, including Bailey Medical Center, a Hillcrest affiliate, and Ascension St. John, a branch of the Ascension organization.
Hillcrest placing employees on temporary furlough
Hillcrest announced Monday, April 6, that it is placing about 600 employees on a temporary furlough, which is expected to last up to 90 days because of the negative financial effect of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The 600-some furloughed employees, who make up 9% of Hillcrest’s workforce, might be called back sooner if the need arises, according to a news release. Additionally, Hillcrest is realigning services and making staff changes that include reassignments, reduced hours and pay cuts.
In response to Tulsa World questions, Kevin Gross, CEO of Hillcrest HealthCare System, said approximately 20% of the system’s 6,700 employees — about 1,340 people — will be affected by furloughs, reassignments, or reduced hours or pay.
Gross said the difficult decisions were made to ensure that Hillcrest can provide life-saving care with the caregivers and resources it has available.
“We know this is a difficult time for workers and families,” Gross said in a statement. “We are hopeful that these measures will be short-lived. We are grateful for the service of all staff members and we remain hopeful that over the next few months, we will return to normal hours for our employees.
“Our health care workers will continue to provide compassionate and quality care to those who need us.”
Gross told the Tulsa World that the furloughs affect employees in numerous roles, from administration to outpatient or surgery positions that are experiencing drops in workload or patient volumes.
He noted “significant declines” in routine and elective procedures as patients comply with stay-at-home directives and government mandates. Reduced hours or pay mostly affect clinic settings, he said.
“Our outpatient office visits have been reduced 20-30% over the past three weeks,” Gross wrote. “Our staff are conducting patient visits by video where possible, and our telehealth visits have been very well received. As volumes bounce back, furloughed employees will be called back to work.”
Ascension St. John offering pay protection programs
Ascension President and CEO Joseph Impicciche has pledged a “commitment to no layoffs and a variety of pay protection programs … as long as possible.”
In a Friday email to all 160,000 Ascension employees nationwide, Impicciche said the pay protection programs include furlough pay, pay continuation, paid time off advance, workers’ compensation and short-term disability.
“All Ascension associates, including our employed physicians and providers, will have this protection even if they are temporarily assigned to a different job within our ministry or unable to work because they have been diagnosed or are suspected of having COVID-19,” Impicciche wrote.
He said Ascension also is implementing day-care subsidies and reimbursement for associates who care for coronavirus patients and might need to stay in a hotel to ensure social distancing from family members.
“We have implemented solutions to alleviate some of that anxiety and uncertainty around your financial well-being, recognizing that as a community our strength and commitment to serve is about caring for our associates especially as they are caring for those affected by this pandemic,” Impicciche wrote.
Ascension St. John employs about 8,000 associates throughout northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas, according to a spokesperson.