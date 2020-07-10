Rogers State University announced its President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the spring 2020 semester.
Dozens of Owasso and Collinsville students were named to the lists.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA.
The following are Owasso and Collinsville students from RSU who were recognized:
President’s List
Owasso: Kira Dionne Arbuckle, Brittany Lynn Baker, Naomi Kristine Beckwith, Kelsey Anne Bellmyer, Erika R. Berry, Bailee E.L. Bilyeu, Dimitri C. Bologna, Nathan Daniel Conrad, Ashley Rose Diaz, Madison N. Dunn, Camdyn Nicole Ellis, Hannah Grace Gray, Laura E. Gray, Lauren Harshfield, Mya Octavia Hilderbrand, Rosalind Shea Hobbs, Ashley Hollars, Taylor Lynne Kurtz, Sabrina Kate McBroom, Quinn Eileen McCormick, Maria Eduarda Mota, Madison Lynn Mullinax, Stephanie Michelle Munford, Emily G. Parker, Madeline Rose Parker, Valerie M. Pfeifer, Derek E. Purdum, Elise Marie Quiroz, Kaleigh Lynn Revard ,Clayton Sanders, Joseph Martin Speer, Cambry R. Standridge, Bailey Stringer, Evan Paige Wallace, Rebekah Cheree Wilson
Collinsville: Jake M. Brillhart, Gloria R. Butts, Sarah Anne Cirilo, Lesa Cunningham, Scott Lloyd Davis, Rylee Ann DeLozier, Megan Edgecombe, Jakob Scott Griffith, Bryce Sanchez, Madelyn Grace Suitor, Casey Vang, Tori Eileen Washburn
Dean’s List
Owasso: Emma G. Adams, Karina M. Cappelletti, Jordan Alexis Capron, Brooks A. Cataudella, Morgan Robert Clements, Jarrod Quinton Cooper, Alexander Crowe, Andrew J. Delaney, Ashlyn Nicole Dunn, Dianna Kensington Fly, Bryan T. Garrett, Mary Laurel Gaston, Melanie B. Hagebusch, Jacob Charles Hammond, Alec Connor Harrelson, Bailey Erin Jarvis, Tyler Nelson Jent, Kenzie Ann Lamb, Chloe Marie Meydag, Erin Danielle Novar, Evan John Osborn, Evan Plew, Lauren Elise Rice, Paul Michael Riddle, Valerie Laurynn Russell, Ambry Dawn Stewart, Miranda Elise Thibodeau, Caitlin Elizabeth Thompson, Kirk Don Wahlgren, Westley David Yarbrough, Kyle Christopher Young
Collinsville: Kendra R. Clark, Michayla Renae Hamm, Casey Jane Kellogg, Laci Mae Lord, Molly Rhames, Dylan Chase Russell, Raymond Leon Smith