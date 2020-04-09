Owassons are celebrating their loved ones’ birthdays in fun and creative ways during this time of self-isolation.
Some residents have taken to their front yards to erect signs and decorations, while others have hosted special “drive-by” ceremonies, inviting their friends and families to participate from a distance.
Faith Mahar on Sunday, April 5, held a birthday party for her son Jaxon, who turned 2 years old over the weekend. Several Owasso police cars led a procession of around 15 vehicles down her street, where drivers waved signs and sang songs for the toddler.
“It was something that I know he will never forget, and neither will me or my husband,” Mahar said.
Shelly Sims also celebrated her daughter Allie’s seventh birthday in a similar way by inviting the community to drive by and show their support. Owasso police paid a visit to the Sims’ residence as well and led around 12 vehicles through the surprise ceremony.
“We don’t have any family close, so when I knew she couldn’t have a party, (Allie) was heartbroken,” said. “The fact that so many people came out to make her feel special was more than I could’ve asked for.”
In addition to birthdays, residents have celebrated a variety of other events in the same fashion, whether it be graduations, anniversaries, retirements and more — in part thanks to the efforts of the Owasso Police Department.
Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff said officers have already participated in six to seven different events, especially those for younger children, to help encourage citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“… It’s also important to do our part to keep the community’s spirits high while everyone copes with this stressful event,” Woodruff said. “A small gesture like driving by a kid’s birthday party helps in that effort, and the officers get as much out of it as the kids.”
Local yard sign companies have seen an uptick in business since mid-March when the state shut down due to the coronavirus, with more Owassons placing fun and inspiring messages on their lawns, particularly as it relates to birthdays.
Sign Gypsies-Owasso, for example, has ramped up its average numbers to four to six birthdays per night, in addition to other special events, in recent weeks. Leslie Guthery, along with her husband Blue and business partner Tammy Roberts, are making efforts to meet the increased quota.
“I just think about all the poor little kiddos; it breaks my heart that they don’t get to celebrate their birthdays in the normal way that we’re used to celebrating,” Guthery said. “If we can just put a smile on somebody’s face … we’ve done our job, especially during this time.”
Yard Love Owasso, owned by Brittany Morrris, and Owasso Sign Dreamers, run by Lori Armon, have also caught the high end of customer calls, with Yard Love now hosting 13 to 15 events per week, up from three to four, and Sign Dreamers booking around 30 events over the last couple weeks.
“This has been great to see the community come together during all of this is, I can’t even put it into words,” Morris said. “It’s been the best, it brings us so much joy, I love it so much.”
Armon added, “It’s been a way for people to celebrate special occasions during this time when they are unable to get out. I really just do the business because it’s fun to make people smile.”