Nothing has gone as scripted for David Calvert and the Rejoice Christian School senior class over the past couple of months. On Sunday, a bit of familiarity returned for at least a couple of hours.
RCS hosted a Senior Drive-By Parade, an event that allowed family and friends to celebrate each graduate in the Class of 2020, which finished their scholastic careers in a virtual manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well-wishers, serenaded by the RCS pep band, decorated their vehicles with signs and banners as they greeted each senior just south of the main entrance to the high school (See GALLERY).
“It’s really just a matter of celebrating the seniors in a time when we can’t,” Calvert said. “It means a lot in the sense of seeing the school and the people surrounding our school are willing to celebrate us at a time when it is really difficult.”
Following Sunday’s parade route, attendees could view a slideshow that featured each of the 48-member senior class.
RCS completed its final day of distance learning on Friday and already had baccalaureate services canceled. Like many schools, RCS took part in drive-by events that enabled staff to stay connected with students. Superintendent Lisa Zingerman said the Drive-By Parade was just an extension of that idea.
“It’s been a great class and they’ve missed a lot,” Zingerman said. “This is a way we can honor them and show them how much we love them … It’s a celebration of what God’s done in the life of our school. We’ve been able to continue distance learning. We’ve been able to still offer a real good quality program for our kids. And they’ve passed and they’ve finished. They’re excited and we’re excited too.”