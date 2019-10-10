The hunting section at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Owasso saw more foot traffic than usual on Wednesday afternoon thanks to a special visit from a familiar face.
Duck Commander’s own Justin Martin, star of “Duck Dynasty,” showed up at the store and surprised several kids with a shopping spree to help them gear up for the fall.
Martin brought a $100 gift card for 10 Ducks Unlimited Greenwing youth members for their efforts in helping conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl.
Martin, also known as “Friar Tuck,” is a family friend of the show’s main cast, the Robertsons, and general manager of their family-owned business, Duck Commander, featured on A&E’s hit TV series that aired from 2012 to 2017.
The 27-year-old reality star, who appeared in 103 episodes of “Duck Dynasty,” is an ambassador for Academy’s brands and brought the company’s regional marketing team to Owasso to give back to young hunters as the season kicks off.
“We come up here because it’s got a big hunting presence,” Martin told the Owasso Reporter. “It was awesome; it was good to see these kids out here, just trying to pass on hunting and fishing, keep the way of life going.”
Local youth like Jett Fifer and Nolton Harman sat in to hear fun stories from Martin – and his signature duck calls – before they got a chance to take to the aisles and fill their carts with their favorite gear.
“I’ve always wanted to see someone off of the show, and I needed some new camo,” Fifer said. “It means a lot. I got to see someone off the show, it’s really awesome.”
Harman, who picked up some deer hunting equipment, added, “I’ve watched him a lot. It’s kind of fun just seeing him on TV once in a while, just cool to meet him, and glad I’m here.”
The two young hunters, along with the rest of their fellow Greenwing members, got to walk away from Academy with $1,000 in total merchandise – and a renewed sense of adventure –thanks to Martin and store staff eager to see them thrive in the great outdoors.
“We’re really here to show support for the community and the youth,” said store director Derrick Newberry, “and make sure that we’re getting kids outdoors and being safe and having a good time.”