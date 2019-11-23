Several local juveniles were involved in an alcohol-related car accident Friday, Nov. 22.
The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. on 129th East Avenue at 104th Street North, just west of Owasso, according to the accident report.
It states that three juveniles, two boys and a girl from Owasso, passengers in a 2014 Ford Flex driven by a 27-year-old Broken Arrow man, were hospitalized following the crash.
According to the report, the man driving the Flex was traveling northbound on 129th when he swerved off the street to the left, allegedly striking another vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a juvenile Collinsville girl.
Both Owasso boys, along with the Broken Arrow man, were treated at a local hospital and released, while the Owasso girl was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal, trunk external and head injuries, the report shows. The Collinsville girl was not injured.
The report states that authorities believe the accident was allegedly caused by a DUI.
The accident was investigated by the Tulsa County Detachment of Troop B, and assisted by the Owasso Police Department, Owasso Fire Department, Owasso EMS and EMSA.