The Owasso Public Schools Board of Education approved a recommendation for a revised policy regarding the use of tobacco products at its Oct. 14 meeting.
The amendment included “e-cigarettes, digital/personal vaporizers, electronic nicotine delivery systems and cartridges and products designed for use with electronic nicotine delivery systems” as entities that the district considers to be tobacco products, regardless of the nicotine content.
Additionally, the policy states that the use of tobacco products in any form is prohibited by all students, staff and patrons, 24/7 on district property and school-sponsored events, including those held off-campus.
The revision comes on the heels of Gov. Kevin Stitt signing Senate Bill 33, authored by Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, in April this year banning vaping products on school grounds across Oklahoma.
“Owasso is on the forefront of this,” Dossett said in a previous story. “I think we’re moving in the right direction … and we need to treat these things like cigarettes, because they are the cigarettes of today.”
Dossett first joined district staff in February to host a community forum, “The Truth About Vaping,” at Owasso High School in an effort to inform locals about the latest facts and dangers related to the rising trend.
At the time, OHS Assistant Principal Chris Lang said vaping had grown into an evolving problem in the district.
“This is, by far, the No. 1 mid-level type issue that we deal with for students,” she said in the same story. “We have, at this point in the year, four times as many incidents with vaping as we did all of last year; that’s a huge number.”
OPS is continuing to crack down on vaping by penalizing students who either use or bring an e-cigarette on campus with five days of in-school suspension upon the first offense, 10 days for the second, and out-of-school suspension for the third.