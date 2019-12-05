Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner keeps four little blocks with the numbers 9,826 on her desk.
That figure represents the number of students enrolled in classes across the district.
“I put those blocks in my office because one of my biggest fears as a human being is that I will ever forget why I’m in the job,” said Fichtner, who spoke on the theme of Education Matters at Owasso Chamber’s luncheon on Wednesday.
The “why” she referenced is to ensure the wellbeing and development of those 9,826 students under her direction.
“Each one of you in this room is called to serve where you’re serving, and when we forget why we serve, that’s a slippery, dangerous slope,” Fichtner said at the Chamber. “That is when schools are in a crisis.”
Fichtner used words like “growth,” “excellence,” “leadership” and “character” to describe the key factors behind the success of OPS.
She highlighted the evolution of the district’s student population, particularly the graduating body, over the last three decades.
“Look at the explosion. In 1984 … 254 students, and then almost 700 last year,” Fichtner said of the district’s graduates. “Right now, our class of 2023 and our class of 2026 each have 750 students … that’s our 9th-grade class and our 6th-grade class.”
She attributed much of the success of the district to the ongoing expansion of the city of Owasso. OPS is supported by local businesses and organizations as well as bond funding and ad valorem taxes that contribute the necessary resources to invest in public education.
“As the community grows, so does the school district, so we are a place people want to be, that’s a blessing,” Fichtner said. “When we step back and we look at the macro version of our (city), what can a growing community do for its (students)?
“We were able to build Morrow Elementary for two reasons: the bond capacity that we’ve created as a community, and strategic planning in the school district, and so with that we can do more and more for children.”
In keeping with theme of Education Matters, Fichtner also alluded to four phrases – “nice,” “team above self,” “low maintenance” and “coachable” – her administration compiled at the beginning of the year that would serve to define how they lead students and staff.
“We said, ‘What are the non-negotiables of leaders in Owasso Public Schools?’” she added. “If we want children to learn, we have to be willing to learn as adults … (Children) want to learn from people who are passionate about what they do.”
Fichtner also discussed how these attributes contribute to the type of education students are receiving, which she described as a classic education with a modern framework.
“Math matters, reading matters; it is important that your children know the basics. No one wants children to go into the world illiterate,” she said. “But the other thing is, with that classic education also comes character.”
And that character plays into Fichtner’s philosophy that “Everyone has a story,” a phrase she coined when she succeeded Clark Ogilvie in July 2018 following his retirement.
“What can happen when you have 9,826 kiddos is you can start talking about the kids at the 6th Grade Center or the kids at Bailey or the kids at Ator … they each have an individual story,” she said. “If you lose that, then you take that group mentality.”
In closing, Fichtner left attendees with a simple message: “We celebrate a lot, we have fun a lot … We feed what we want to grow.”