Characters like Shrek, Robin Hood, Cinderella and the Big Bad Wolf all made an appearance at Owasso High School recently.
They were displayed among a large collection of artwork as part of OHS’ second annual district-wide art contest last week (see PHOTO gallery).
Hundreds of pieces of fairytale-inspired art created by students in first through 12th grades were showcased at the east campus to promote the school’s latest theater production, “Into the Woods.”
“Our hope was to be able to promote the musical and just get kids excited about coming to see it by creating a piece of artwork that went with it,” said OHS Visual Arts Department Chair Kay Bratcher.
This year, Bratcher had each student create a diorama, a small 3-D exhibit that’s set within a cubicle and viewed through an aperture. Last year, students crafted posters for the play, “Freaky Friday.”
“It’s nice to be able to give kids the opportunity to do some visual art,” Bratcher said. “It’s kind of like a mini art show, so it’s just a great way for people to understand what our program is and what we can offer.”
Several first- through second-place winners were named in each category, with 13 students taking home first for their projects:
• K-5th: Joshua Whiddon (Castle)
• 6th: Mowanah McGehee (Rapunzel in Box)
• 7th: Wilder Collins (Pinocchio)
• 8th: Geymi Olivera (Into the Puppets)
• 9th: Annabeth Turman (Cinderella Clock), Madi Scott (Princess Pea)
• 10th: Madi Owen (Hansel/Gretel), Julie Rounds (Tower)
• 11th: Mason Pritzlaff (Fish Hooks), Emily Bennett (Mother Goose)
• 12th: Sarah Pulice (Snow Tree), Macey Kirkpatrick (Yellow Brick Road)
The winning students were selected by a judging panel of 15 teachers from both east and west high school campuses.
Bratcher and her team will host the district’s large art show on the east campus site on April 9.