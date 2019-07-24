For Tom Mortimer, exercising goes beyond staying fit. It’s an outlet to raise awareness about epilepsy.
Mortimer can be regularly found working up a sweat on a customized “American Ninja Warrior” obstacle course at Airbenders, where he practices his jumps and climbs for a good cause.
And his efforts to perfect the craft have paid off.
The 40-year-old Owasso resident competed on the popular NBC show when it filmed in Oklahoma City in April, dedicating his run to his son, Landon, who was diagnosed with epilepsy in March 2018.
Landon, 10, experienced multiple absent and tonic-clonic seizures a month, causing him to lose consciousness and have violent muscle contractions.
“It felt defeating and powerless at the same time,” Mortimer said. “Watching this take place brings out emotions you never knew you had and allows you to have the courage to advocate and fight for treatment.”
Mortimer and his wife Emily have spent the last year braving through the struggles and seeking relief for their son’s healing. It wasn’t until recently that they found an effective medication to reduce his seizures.
Landon has now gone six months without an episode and has improved dramatically since first being hospitalized.
“(It’s) an amazing thing,” Mortimer said. “So many positive things have come out of that, and we keep moving forward hoping that it’s going to continue.”
This year marked the Owasson’s third time competing on “American Ninja Warrior,” the first being in 2015 in Houston and the second in 2016 in Oklahoma City. Mortimer reapplied to the show in 2019 – this time to shed light on his son’s condition – and got the call to come back.
It wasn’t long before a film crew flew in to sit down with Mortimer and his family and capture them traversing Airbenders’ ninja course and playing soccer in the backyard of their home together.
“We shared our story with ANW and we said, ‘Hey, this is our family, this is what we’ve gone through this year,’” Mortimer said. “We saw this kind of become something so much bigger than ourselves. It meant the spotlight was on epilepsy.”
He was one of the first contestants to run on the third episode of the show’s 11th season, which aired on June 17.
Mortimer, a zookeeper at the Tulsa Zoo, oversees the park’s bird exhibit and regularly works with penguins as part of the job. He designed a sketch of the aquatic species mixed with shades of purple, the international color of epilepsy awareness, to represent his team, the Purple Penguin Epilepsy Warriors.
The local resident took to the course with his newly fashioned purple T-shirt, complete with a penguin on the front and the phrase “Epilepsy Warriors, 1 in 26” on the back, reminding viewers that one in 26 people are likely to be diagnosed with the disease.
He also donned a bracelet on his arm with the words, “End Epilepsy,” which he wears regularly to remind him of his son’s perseverance and to inspire him to reach beyond his own limitations.
“Anytime I’m doing anything, whether it be ANW, whether it be an obstacle course race, whether it be a 5K or a 10K,” Mortimer said, “I look down on that bracelet and it tells me to hold on a little bit longer and to push a little bit more – that’s where I dig in deep.”
Mortimer has yet to hit a buzzer on the show, but is more focused on spreading the word about epilepsy and available treatments.
After his latest run, Mortimer said he and his family have received waves of support from friends and strangers alike. He said their ultimate goal through this experience, however, is to allow Landon’s story to serve as a beacon of hope to others.
“We’re getting stories from people, all over the state, all over the country, saying, ‘Hey, we can relate to this,’ or ‘We’re glad someone stepped up to talk about it,’” Mortimer said. “What it’s done for us and everyone else, it’s been amazing, because it’s allowed us to advocate a little bit louder.”
This month, Mortimer and his family are taking part in Epilepsy Foundation’s annual Athletes vs. Epilepsy event, which seeks to raise awareness, build participation and help fund the Foundation’s mission.
When asked what it means for him to see his dad run on ANW, Landon replied, “It was pretty good. I just like seeing him on the show. At least just to get into qualifiers and getting the word of epilepsy still around.”