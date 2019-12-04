Dr. Pam Wilson has dedicated her life to helping others.
The 55-year-old nurse anesthetist spends her days in and out of operating rooms easing her patients’ pain and ensuring their procedures go according to plan.
What’s more, Wilson goes above and beyond to see to it that they get the healing they need on the road to recovery – both inside and outside the hospital walls.
The longtime Owasso resident recently published her first book, “Spirit vs. Flesh: A Constant Battle,” in which she shares her personal testimony of deliverance and her journey to a life of victory over sin.
For several years, Wilson, a native of Hope, Arkansas, pursued unhealthy avenues to try and fulfill the emptiness in her life, and at the age of 40 found herself in southern California immersed in a lifestyle of sex, drugs and alcohol.
“Thirty relationships with men, one female relationship, three abortions, six plastic surgeries, money, success,” Wilson said, “I did everything trying to fill that void that was in my heart.”
One weekend, however, she was invited to attend Saddleback Church in the town of Lake Forest. While there, she picked up “The Purpose Driven Life: What on Earth Am I Here For?” written by Pastor Rick Warren, and started to apply the principles outlined in the pages.
It wasn’t until a Sunday morning in July 2004 after another night of excess that she finally hit rock bottom, feel to her knees and prayed for God’s forgiveness.
“I hated who I was, I hated who I’d become, and I just couldn’t keep sinning anymore,” Wilson said. “Immediately, (God) was there. He filled me, I felt clean, I felt forgiven, I felt love like I’ve been looking for my whole life, and He … changed me.”
Fast-forward 15 years, Wilson is now living her best life teaching a Sunday school class at First Baptist Owasso, speaking at different events and continuing to serve as an anesthetist – all with a new 167-page book to show for it.
“Spirit vs. Flesh” is a culmination of thoughts, prayers, scriptures and encouraging words that Wilson has recorded in her spiritual journey over the last decade.
The book spans 31 chapters and is split into three parts: “The Choice,” “Results of Your Choices” and “Winning the Battle.”
It details the dichotomy of individuals’ choices to either live in sin or live forgiven from sin, with chapters titled, “Love vs. Hate,” Joy vs. Sorrow,” Humility vs. Pride,” “Light vs. Darkness” and “Hope vs. Despair,” to name a few.
“… There’s a constant battle between our spirit and our flesh; whichever one you feed is the one that’s going to be empowered in our lives,” Wilson said. “I teach (readers) … what benefits you get of living empowered by the Spirit and what you would reap of living enslaved to your flesh.”
She also provides several sections of helpful notes and diagrams, as well as a separate corresponding workbook, that readers can reference as they progress through the pages.
Wilson said she hopes her words will be used to inspire and encourage others in need of a breakthrough, whatever struggles they may be facing in their lives.
“I wanted to do what I could to share my story,” Wilson said. “It’s those burdens that we overcome that need to become the passions that we help others understand, and it’s through that passionate pursuit that I wrote the book.”
“Spirit vs. Flesh: A Constant Battle” is available on amazon.com in both hardback and paperback.