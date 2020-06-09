EPIC Charter Schools, in its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2020, conferred diplomas of 3,805 students on Saturday, June 6.
This year, Fifty-five Owasso and Collinsville students received diplomas from EPIC, the state’s third-largest public school system.
The virtual commencement had all of the elements of a traditional graduation ceremony, including the reading of every graduate’s name, recognition of academic honors, valedictorian addresses and special guest speakers. Many EPIC families planned in-home celebrations with families and friends and celebrated graduates in real time.
“This isn’t the graduation ceremony any of us expected when we started the 2019-2020 school year,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield. “Watching our record-number of graduates succeed academically in the face of a global pandemic is truly inspiring.”
Owasso graduates: John Alexander, Payton Archer-Johnson, Caroline Arnoux, Addison Avery, Kierstyn Barnes, Colton Blake, Samuel Brueggemann, Anna Bruner, Hailey Calloway, Quinn Chenoweth, Randi Choate, Dereck Clabough, Madison Doane, Damon Dodd, Addison Ekstrum, Emily Fields, Serenity Foster, Taylor Freyholtz, Roland Goodwin, Camden Head, Alexandra Hutchins, Andrew Hutchins, Sebastian Hutton, Allison May, Kelsey McCurry, Meredith Meade, Kaylee Moody, Madison Morrison, Kayren Nash, Reyoni Ocasio, Zhanna Riesen, Makayla Skaistis, Emily Stewart, April Thao, Megan Treat, Ann Trost, Jack Whiles, Kierra Williams, Wesley Wilson and Ashlyn Wooden.
Collinsville graduates: Alexander Baassler, Bethany DeVries, Alise Gilbert, Chelsea Grogan, Heather Hamblin, Joelle Isom, MaKayla Larson, Joy Marble-Miller, Aaron Mashburn, Jordan Pickell, Alexis Ponder, Nelaya Sink, Chance Smith, Sabrina Stehl and Cheyann Tecumseh.