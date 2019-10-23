Keep Oklahoma Beautiful announced the winners of its elementary and middle school litter education contests, UnCapped and UpCycled, this week.
These KOB programs, with the mantra of “Every Litter Bit Hurts,” provide opportunities to create young environmental ambassadors by offering creative projects that teach students about the harmful effects of littering.
UnCapped engages fourth- and fifth-grade students to take action in understanding the importance of recycling in Oklahoma by creating a work of art from plastic bottle caps and submitting a class-collaborative essay about why recycling is important.
The finalists for the UnCapped contest are Laura Hayes’ fifth-grade class at Bailey Elementary School as well as Jennifer Lewis’ fourth-grade class at Will Rogers Elementary School and Donna Peoples’ fifth-grade class at Vici Elementary School.
Bailey’s “Hatch the Beauty of Oklahoma” project portrays a cracking egg in a nest that is beginning to hatch. The background includes a sky, a sun and a couple of clouds.
“With this project, we want to make you aware of what happens when we litter, and what happens when we recycle,” Hayes said in a release. “Our small community of Tulsa County can make a big difference.”
UpCycled is also a program for seventh- and eighth-grade students to understand the consequences of litter and the hazards/dangers of landfills. The classes were also required to write a class-collaborative essay describing what they learned throughout the program.
This fall, many hopeful participants registered for Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s Litter Education programs. These programs are made possible through sponsors Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. Both state agencies have engaged Oklahomans by helping them use their talents to be environmental ambassadors.
Photos of the artwork were posted to an online voting form, where the public voted for their favorites, and three finalists were selected. Sponsor agency ODOT chooses the winner of the event, and all finalists will be recognized at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 29th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on Nov. 22.