Several Owasso students got a chance to get outside and learn some important life lessons last week.
Around 90 freshmen gathered behind the Owasso High School-West campus on Wednesday, Oct. 16, to hear from U.S. Marine Sgt. Raymond Branam, who inspired and encouraged the large group of teenagers.
The students were all part of the school’s Excel Program, a new initiative to the district this year that helps underclassmen transition from middle school to high school using different techniques and curriculum geared toward their success.
“Each year, we were having kids fall through the cracks after freshman year because high school is such an adjustment,” said Assistant Principal Katharine Giffhorn, “so we started (searching) possibilities of how we can reach students at an earlier time.”
Giffhorn and her team brought six teachers on board to oversee the program, which consists of 90 students – a ratio of one to 15 – who take part in skills training, advisory sessions, enrichment activities and more.
“(The program) provides a lot of support, and certain kids just thrive better in the smaller environment with super engaged teachers,” Giffhorn said. “We’re providing them just sort of an alternate school experience to try to increase some engagement.”
Giffhorn invited Branam, a Marine Corps recruiter, as part of that effort to impart leadership qualities and share his personal stories with the Excel students beyond what they would receive behind a textbook.
Branam talked about making good choices, avoiding toxic people, how to deal with problems and ways to overcome adversity. He also let them participate in physical training exercises like jumping jacks and push-ups, and one that required each of them to carry their fellow classmates on their shoulders.
“There’s always something to learn, it’s just how you take it,” Branam said. “You only have one shot at a good life; are you going to take it or are you going to let it slip?”
Students like Trinidy Tanner and Triston Townsend were in attendance and said they got a lot out of the session and look forward to hearing more from guests like Branam.
“I enjoyed them coming out and talking to us, giving us the opportunity to get to talk with them more about what they get to do on a daily basis,” Tanner said. “(The Marines) do a lot of hard work, and it’s difficult what they do.”
Townsend added, “The physical stuff, I liked it and learned how to do a proper diamond pushup, so that was pretty cool. (The Marines) pay for college if you do good on your tests, so that’s pretty neat.”