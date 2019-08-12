By Art Haddaway
Carrie Beth and Ash Winfield are taking their passion for selling all-natural products to new heights.
The husband-and-wife duo are gearing up to open their own farmer’s market and mercantile in Collinsville.
The Winfields own and operate Bee Farmee, a local beehive farm that produces eco-friendly beeswax and honey-based skincare products. They also manage a 5-acre hobby farm in Collinsville, where they tend to a variety of livestock.
Since opening Bee Farmee a year ago, the local couple has seen demand grow for organic products. It wasn’t long until they got the idea to blend these elements and bring a new type of outlet to Collinsville’s historic Main Street.
“We want to support the local farmers … so this is the median,” Carrie Beth said. “It’s a win-win for the customer and the farmer.”
Ash added, “We’re just trying to be the intermediary so we can have local farmers, whatever they have available, come and bring in the store, and we have a simple location for people to come find it.”
Farm Hippie + Bee Farmee Farmers Market and Mercantile, located at 1117 W. Main St., will serve as a one-stop shop featuring a range of items, including Bee Farmee products, fresh meat and produce, coffee and snacks, as well as crafts and collectibles and even all-natural dog treats, from
Currently, the store plays host to 56 artisans, farmers and vendors, including Oily Creations, doTERRA, Grammy’s Jams, Enchant Tea & Body, Light Haus Coffee, The Southern Spiced Snack Company and more.
The shop will also showcase a state-of-the-art hydroponic system, where locals can grow their own plants in water-based, nutrient-rich solution year-round.
The Winfields said they are excited to introduce Collinsville and the surrounding areas to their market-mercantile concept, which they hope will benefit patrons and merchants alike.
“Whenever we had vendors coming in there … they would just stop and chat and they’d say, ‘We needed this,’” Carrie Beth said. “Just the sense of community already with the people that we have in here is incredible.”
Ash added, “I think it’s kind of fun to share this concept with the community. I really hope the local community will come out and support all the local artisans, farmers, and we get some momentum behind it.”
The couple will host a grand opening for the public on Saturday, Aug. 17, with door prizes and samples, food trucks, live music, face painting, a petting zoo and more.
Farm Hippie + Bee Farmee Farmers Market and Mercantile is open 9 a.m.-5p .m. daily and year-round. For more information, visit the business’s Facebook page at facebook.com/farmhippieOK.