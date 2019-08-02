The City of Owasso is nearing completion of its Redbud Festival Park.
Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said his department is putting the finishing touches on the plaza and expects to open the property in the next couple of months.
“We’re in the final stages,” he said. “Everything’s there, it’s just now putting it into place.”
The 2-acre park will serve as an open, beautified gathering place in the heart of the newly developed Redbud District. It will feature a large lawn, pavilion, performance stage and more, providing a centralized area where locals can congregate and enjoy events such as concerts and a farmer’s market.
Langford said much of the space, including the stage and pavilion as well as the landscaping and other amenities, is ready for use. The next step is laying sod across the premises, which will take several weeks to take root and grow.
“It’s going to take a little bit for us to get the grass actually fitted in,” Langford said. “That’s the last thing that goes in, and that’s really the only thing that we’re going to have to baby.”
Owasso’s Festival Park was scheduled to debut on May 2 in conjunction with Owasso Gathering on Main’s seasonal kick-off event, but was postponed due to weather and construction delays.
Langford added that although the park will open later than expected, the delay has given him and his staff an opportunity to invest more time and effort into beautifying the area for residents to fully enjoy.
“To make sure that it’s the most professional, highest quality, we’re not going to sacrifice the timing of it for that,” he said. “We felt like it was more important for us to do it right.”
As the park takes shape, Langford and his team are reminding citizens that sponsorship opportunities are still available for various upgrades and amentities. In return, they will memorialize those donors throughout the property.
Insignias will be displayed in the donor garden, children’s activity nook, character corner, butterfly garden, redbud row and arbor valley. Names will also appear on the park’s seated wall planters, signature tree, Timmy and Cindy section and main sign.
For more information on Owasso’s Redbud Festival Park and donor opportunities, contact the Owasso Recreation and Culture Department at 918-376-1512 or email llangford@cityofowasso.com.