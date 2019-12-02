The City of Owasso hosted its first annual Lights on Owasso at Redbud Festival Park on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Lights on Owasso gave locals an opportunity to come together and enjoy a new holiday tradition with other residents in the developing Redbud District.
The inaugural lighting event featured thousands of candy cane-colored bulbs laced across the premises, illuminating trees and bushes, fences, light posts, beams and roofs and more. It also played host to pictures with Santa, dessert food trucks, Christmas caroling, crafts for children and a screening of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
“I think it was really cool,” said Owasson Whitney Stanfield. “With having Santa here and everything, that was really fun for the kids, and I think everybody really enjoyed it. I’m excited to see what else goes on here throughout the year.”
Joe Walker, another Owasso resident, added, “I loved it. I thought it was really fun to get out here and spend time together with people, and obviously some folks put some effort into it, and that made it fun.”
Redbud Festival Park, an open, beautified gathering place spanning 2 acres in the heart of downtown Owasso, features a large lawn, pavilion, performance stage and other amenities, where people can congregate and enjoy events such as concerts and a farmer’s market.
Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said he wanted to take a small gathering that started years ago at Friendship Park and turn it into a larger spectacle at the new property that hundreds of Owassons can enjoy for years to come.
“I’m excited about the community seeing the park,” Langford said in a previous story. “This is something that the City’s never had, and a lot of cities don’t have, and this is, what I believe, a game-changer for not only the Redbud District, but for our city as a whole.”
The City partnered with First Baptist Owasso’s outreach ministry, theMission, in collecting canned meats and winter hats and gloves from the public at Saturday’s event.
Other sponsors included Foyil Music Studio of Owasso, Owasso Community Theatre Company, First United Methodist Church of Owasso, Loving Eye Care and TC Yates Photography. All lights and decorations were sponsored by Prime Décor Christmas.
Redbud Festival Park, under construction for the last year, is set to officially open next year in conjunction with the kick-off of the first Owasso Gathering on Main on April 4, 2020.