First Baptist Owasso’s outreach ministry, theMission, is celebrating its first year in its new building this month.
The $2 million, 10,000-square-foot facility broke ground in Sept. 2017 and officially opened its doors to the public in Oct. 2018.
The ministry, launched in 2008, provides food, clothing and other materials to underprivileged people in need of support and spiritual guidance on a weekly basis.
Staff moved the outreach’s headquarters to its current location just south of E. 116th St. N. on Garnett Road from its previous site at 708 N. Main St. to expand the church’s resources and better serve local residents.
First Baptist Missions Pastor Keith Davis said he and his team chose the 10-acre space to accommodate both the growing number of patrons and the provisions coming in every week.
“Our old facility … limited us to what we could do with our clients,” Davis said in a previous story. “There was no room to sit down and have conversations with people … and pray with people or share the gospel.”
During its first year at its new facility, theMission provided food for 175 households per month and 780 bags of food for senior adult shut-ins, as well as 360 pieces of furniture (beds, mattresses, couches and chairs) for families in need. It also distributed hundreds of personal care products, clothing and shoes, and infant and baby supplies.
“Our goal is to partner people who have things with people who need things,” Davis said in the same story, “and as we provide those things, we want to share the love of Jesus and the eternal hope that he provides.”
The ministry’s new building features a check-in foyer, three offices, a pantry space, a warehouse, a walk-in fridge and freezer, a commercial-grade kitchen, a multipurpose space, restrooms with shower facilities and a meeting room for up to 150 people.
The church will host an Anniversary Come and Go Party on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at theMission building, located at 11341 N. Garnett Rd.
For more information about First Baptist Owasso and theMission outreach, call 918-516-6638, or visit fbcowasso.org/themission.