Five Owasso police officers were honored at the 27th annual Oklahoma BuckleDown Awards.
The event, held at the Tulsa Tech-Owasso campus on Thursday, March 12, recognizes state law enforcement officers for outstanding performance in the areas of traffic safety, occupant protection and impaired driving.
Recognition is based on the individual officer’s initiative and use of enforcement and prevention efforts designed to reduce traffic collisions and their resulting injuries, deaths and property damage.
Owasso officer Howard Smith, K-9 officer Adam Harmon, Sgt. Jonathan Foyil and Lt. Keith Hibbert each received awards for general traffic safety, and officer Alfred Bell received an award for his efforts to fight impaired driving through DUI enforcement.
In Owasso, a resident or visitor is more likely to be seriously injured in a car accident than as the result of a violent crime, according to the department.
“Very proud of our troops honored at the Oklahoma Buckledown Awards this morning,” Owasso PD said in a Facebook post following the ceremony. “Congratulations gentlemen and THANK YOU for all your hard work!”
The BuckleDown program was conceived in 1993 by Sgt. Mike Garner of the Tulsa Police Department and Richard Coberg with Educational Alternatives in Norman. The awards have grown from a small local traffic safety ceremony to the largest law enforcement recognition program in the state.