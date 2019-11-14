Students at Hodson Elementary are flying high with pride.
The Ram Racers, the school’s drone team comprised of 12 4th-graders, participated and placed in the Flight Night Drone Competition at the Tulsa Tech-Riverside campus on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Owasso students designed, built and flew drones in the Star Wars-themed tournament, hosted by the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.
The annual event, created in partnership with the Tulsa Drone Racers and Tulsa Tech’s first robotics team, 2795 Ohm’s Claw, gave students an opportunity to hone their problem-solving skills through a series of flying tasks and obstacle courses.
Going up against 60 teams representing multiple schools in the Tulsa area, the Ram Racers, led by teachers Laura Hayes and Diana Carey, took home third place for their efforts.
“I am most proud of the kids’ ability to problem-solve in the heat of a competition,” Hayes said. “The races were timed, and drone crashes created challenges that needed to be solved quickly. Teams work together with their partners to fix drones rapidly to get them flying again.”
The Owasso students included: Audrey Terry, Cale Huddler, Clara Smith, Colton Fiveash, Drew Davis, Ethan Baker, Grace Gatton, Hope Samuels, Jonah Williams, Melody Shackelford, Paris Pope and Tori Thomason.
Davis was also the only Hodson student who chose to participate in the pod race, requiring students to program their drones then run the course for the challenge.
“I’m proud of the way Drew independently learned to code and was persistent in solving the pod race challenge,” Carey said. “I am impressed with how well (the students) flew their drones, considering they probably had about 4 hours of actual flying practice.”
The Ram Racers, sponsored by Owasso Indian Education, met weekly after school on Wednesdays once a week for about eight weeks to prepare for the competition.