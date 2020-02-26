Folds of Honor announced that it is expanding its national headquarters with a new operations building at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
A new operations building will help Folds of Honor continue to utilize funds and donations to go toward educational scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.
This expansion was made possible through the longstanding partnership with the Associated Builders and Contractors of Oklahoma, who provided the Owasso nonprofit’s current headquarters building 10 years ago.
“We are beyond excited and blessed with our ongoing partnership with ABC OK and all the contractors they represent,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and founder of Folds of Honor. “Folds of Honor could not serve our deserving military families without the commitment and support we receive from ABC Oklahoma.”
John Smaligo, president and CEO of ABC OK, added, “Today, still standing united, ABC of Oklahoma is ready to construct this building in support of the soldiers and their families, who have sacrificed so much for our country. ABC is proud to partner with the Folds of Honor in this monumental endeavor.”
The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Friday, March 6, with a welcome event at 3:30 p.m. and the groundbreaking ceremony at 5:13 p.m.
Since its inception, Folds of Honor has raised nearly $120 million for the pursuit of education, with 2019 serving as a record-breaking year for the foundation, providing more than 4,500 scholarships over the 12-month period.