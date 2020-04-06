Owasso-based Folds of Honor and K9 For Warriors announced a new partnership on Monday.
The new alliance between Folds, providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans, and K9, offering skilled service dogs to disabled American heroes, will allow for both organizations to provide a more holistic care for veterans and their families.
This collaboration will ensure that veterans participating in the K9 program know more about Folds, as well as provide greater communication and cooperation between the two charities to offer support for each other’s missions.
“What an incredible partnership that will now expand the Folds of Honor name and services to even more veterans, and in turn, help even more families,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds. “K9 For Warriors is an outstanding organization that empowers our warriors to return to life with dignity and independence, and we couldn’t be more thrilled at this new coalition that will better the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”
President and Co-Founder Brett Simon of K9 For Warriors added, “Coming together with Folds of Honor is such an exciting next step for our organization, as it opens another avenue to support our country’s warriors, helping them and their families continue to build their lives after they have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”