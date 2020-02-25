Folds of Honor announced that it is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Owasso-based nonprofit provides scholarships for the family members of fallen and disabled service members.
Scholarships will be awarded for kindergarten through 12th-grade students, as well as a higher education scholarship to those seeking a bachelor’s degree or certification at a post-secondary institution.
Valued up to $5,000, each scholarship award or denial notification will be sent in the summer, and all available dollars are awarded at notification. No emergency scholarships will be awarded.
Folds of Honor reported that 2019 was a record-breaking year, as the foundation provided more than 4,500 scholarships.
For 2020, the organization has partnered with PGA HOPE for its annual Patriot Golf Day event, held Memorial Day Weekend. Through this partnership, Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE offer support to both veterans and their families through the game of golf.