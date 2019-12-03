Owasso-based Folds of Honor recently received a $10,000 donation from the Oklahoma Beer Alliance.
The Alliance, along with its members including Anheuser-Busch, donated $33,500 and in-kind funds to Oklahoma nonprofits in 2019 toward various causes, including veteran assistance, city events, education programs and community development services.
In addition to Folds of Honor, this year’s recipients include, Friends of the Mansion, CARE Center, Oklahoma Black Caucus, Downtown Wagoner, Oklahoma Autism Center, Harn Homestead, Defy the Odds/111Project and Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.
The Alliance is an organization of beer distributors and brewers that have invested in the state for more than 63 years who responsibly sell, service and maintain the quality of alcohol products sold in Oklahoma.
“The local beer industry affects and supports the Oklahoma economy,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “One way we can say thank you is by giving back to the communities in which we live and work.”
Folds of Honor is awarding $22 million in scholarships to 4,500 military dependents in 2019, marking the organization’s most impactful year in its history.