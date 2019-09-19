The Rite Aid Foundation announced on Wednesday, Sept. 18, that 390 students have been selected as 2019 Folds of Honor Educational Scholarship recipients through its KidCents program.
This year’s scholarships, which total more than $1.9 million, begin a three-year, $6 million commitment to Folds of Honor, the Owasso nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members.
“The scholarships help set these children up for future academic growth and success by providing everything from after-school tutoring to tuition to special music education programs,” said Bryan Everett, COO for Rite Aid. “There’s no better way to honor the tremendous sacrifice of our military heroes than by helping their children achieve their dreams.”
Rite Aid associates will recognize select scholarship recipients during in-store celebration events over the next several weeks.
“Folds of Honor could not ask for a more dedicated partner than The Rite Aid Foundation. We are extremely grateful for their tremendous support and commitment to our cause over the last four years,” said Major Dan Rooney, founder of Folds of Honor.
The Rite Aid Foundation awards Folds of Honor scholarships through its KidCents program, which is one of The Rite Aid Foundation’s charitable giving programs dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children living in the communities Rite Aid serves.