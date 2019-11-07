Owasso-based Folds of Honor Founder and CEO Lt. Col. Dan Rooney was honored in a special way this week.
Live on FOX Nation on Wednesday, Nov. 6, Rooney accepted the Ultimate Patriot Award at the 2019 FOX Nation Patriot Awards event in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The annual event celebrates modern day patriotism by honoring individuals across the country who have shown dedication to the nation and its patriotic values.
Rooney, who served three tours in Iraq, founded Folds of Honor in 2007 with a mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.
Inspired by a fallen hero and his family, Folds of Honor has been growing ever since. 2019 was the nonprofit’s biggest year of growth yet, providing $22 million in scholarships to 4,500 veteran families across the nation.
“It is an incredible honor to accept the Ultimate Patriot Award on behalf of Folds of Honor’s 25,000 recipient families and the amazing patriots who back our mission,” Rooney said. “Thanks to the support we’ve received from organizations like FOX, Folds of Honor is only continuing to grow. Our entire team is humbled to be recognized, and we look forward to serving many more families in the years to come.”
Wednesday evening’s event was hosted by Abby Hornacek and Kacie McDonnell and included book signings and appearances from top TV personalities including Tomi Lahren, David Webb and stars from Duck Dynasty. The awards show was hosted by FOX Contributor and Veteran Pete Hegseth. Singer Kaya Jones performed the national anthem.
Following awards in categories including “The Most Patriotic Sportsman” and “Most Valuable Patriot,” Rooney accepted the Ultimate Patriot Award, the final award of the evening, presented by Steve Doocy, host of Fox & Friends. To close out the night, Country Music Star John Rich sang God Bless America.
All proceeds from the sold-out event were donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation.