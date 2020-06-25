Organizations are teaming up with local farmers and producers to ensure Tulsa-area residents have access to fresh food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter Morris, associate director of First Baptist Church of Owasso’s The Mission, said her organization has passed on thousands of boxes of food as part of the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Farmers to Families program since distribution began in late May.
The items in boxes vary weekly, but have been an array of vegetables, fruits and dairy products. The USDA, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, purchases the products that would otherwise go to waste and distributes them among communities.
Morris emphasized that the program isn’t necessarily only for those in need — there are no interviews or requirements — but also for anyone who wants to take a box to keep food from going to waste.
“It’s really just free food for the community,” she said.
Free produce will be available at the following drives this week:
Owasso
Farmers to Families Food Distribution: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at 13307 E. 96th St. North in Owasso. The USDA is partnering with First Baptist Owasso’s The Mission to distribute boxes of produce and/or dairy that would otherwise go to waste.
Midtown Tulsa
Free Food Pantry: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at 2015 S. Lakewood Ave. The Tulsa Community Service Center will provide 50 pre-made bags of fruits and vegetables on a first-come, first-served basis.
Free Fresh Food Drive: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 2015 S. Lakewood Ave. The Tulsa Community Service Center will make 1,500 boxes of fresh food available for drive-through pickup.
East Tulsa
Farmers to Families Food Distribution: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at 7216 E. Admiral Place. The USDA is partnering with First Baptist Owasso’s The Mission to distribute boxes of produce and/or dairy that would otherwise go to waste.
Muskogee
Feeding Muskogee 2020: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at 4100 Border Ave. in Muskogee. The City of Muskogee Foundation is partnering with the city of Muskogee and Neighbors Building Neighbors to distribute boxes on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 450 cars.
Multiple families represented in one vehicle will be allowed more than one box.
The boxes will be passed out at the Hangars at Hatbox. Vehicles should enter on Border Street off U.S. 69. Volunteers will assist with traffic control, food distribution and will conduct a short survey with each family as they enter the property.