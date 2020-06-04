Former Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Clark Ogilvie received the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators Lifetime Achievement Award, the organization announced on Thursday.
Ogilvie was recognized for his 42 years in public education, including 14 years as the superintendent of OPS (2004-18). He also served as superintendent of Berryhill Public Schools (2000-04), following teaching and administration duties in Union Public Schools (1988-2000; 1976-78), Sand Springs Public Schools (1980-88) and Tulsa Public Schools (1978-80).
“Dr. Ogilvie’s footprints as an educational leader can be seen throughout the entire community of Owasso,” said OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner. “His leadership has been manifested in schools and other facilities that provide the backdrop for excellence in education for the students of Owasso. Being honored by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators is a hallmark statement that endorses the legacy of Clark Ogilvie's lifetime of leadership.”
Over his 14-years as superintendent of OPS, Ogilvie led the district through seven successful school bond issues, which totaled more than $200 million for the students and faculty of OPS. The passage of those bond issues funded many new buildings such as three elementary schools (Barnes, Stone Canyon and Morrow), along with the Owasso Wellness Center, Owasso High School Gymnasium and the recently completed Dale C. Johnson Education Service Center.
“Dr. Ogilvie is the epitome of a leader,” said Gary Akin, president of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce. “He is a man of character, vision and determination. He respects and seeks opinions and guidance of others. He is known for being a team builder and he has a servant’s heart. I appreciated, and depended on, his leadership. Having Dr. Ogilvie as my friend is a true honor, and I am so proud of the well-deserved recognition that has been bestowed upon him.”
During his time in education, Ogilvie was a member of numerous academic leadership organizations, including a stint as the president of OASA. He also served as the president of the United Suburban Schools Association, and twice was the president of the Tulsa County Association of School Administrators.
Ogilvie was a champion for academics throughout his career in public education as he lobbied for 18 years as a school superintendent at the Oklahoma State Capitol, created parent political action committees, served on countless legislative action education panels and hosted legislative forums.
Additionally, the Berryhill native was a member of the Oklahoma State Superintendent’s Advisory Council and the Oklahoma Governor’s Education Advisory Board, while he also participated in the Tulsa County One Voice Coalition.
Ogilvie was a three-time recipient of the OASA District 5 Superintendent of the Year honor (2004, ’13 and ’15) and also earned the Owasso Chamber Community Appreciation Award in 2005.