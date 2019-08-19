When the coaches around Owasso Public Schools gathered for their annual mandatory in-service day Wednesday, Owasso Athletics Director Zach Duffield had a bit of a surprise for them.
Former Major League catcher and St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny joined the Ram coaches as a keynote speaker. Currently a special advisor for the Kansas City Royals, Matheny delivered an inspiring message for nearly an hour to those in attendance.
“Not only was it Mike Matheny. That was enough for most of us,” said Owasso football coach Bill Blankenship. “He was powerful in what he shared with us. His transparency and professionalism…I’m a fan now.”
So how exactly did the 13-year MLB veteran who led the Cardinals to three postseason trips in his first three seasons as a manager make his way to Owasso?
The story goes something like this.
Earlier in the summer, Duffield finished “The Matheny Manifesto: A Young Manager’s Old School Views on Success in Sports and Life.” The book expanded on a letter Matheny had crafted years before when he decided to coach his kids’ youth baseball team following his retirement as a player.
Duffield was impressed by the book’s message, so impressed he reached out to Matheny through his website to inquire about his availability. While it took some time, Duffield eventually heard back from Matheny’s people. Less than two weeks before the coaches meeting was scheduled to take place, Duffield finalized the details for Matheny to be a surprise speaker for the Owasso coaching staff.