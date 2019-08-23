Four Owasso natives are making their mark in the art community.
Kristin Gentry, Cynthia Marcoux, Michelle Martin and Dean Wyatt are among 175 Oklahoma artists to participate in Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s 30th annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser.
Held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at 50 Penn Place in Oklahoma City, the 12x12 Art Fundraiser raises funds for the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition to help artists throughout Oklahoma to realize their potential through education, exposure and funding.
For the event, each artist must create a work that conforms to the dimensions of 12 inches by 12 inches. The artwork is then sold in a surprising silent and blind auction, meaning bidders will not know what others have bid.
Gentry, who will feature her work, “Cool Pattern,” in acrylic and ink, has worked as a professional artist since 2005. Her wide variety of Native American fine art encompasses a large contemporary audience.
Marcoux will also showcase her work, “Desperado Waiting for a Train,” in graphite. She has worked for the Tulsa Zoo as an artist and photographer for 28 years, and also works as a freelance art handler for local galleries and museums. Working in realism, Cynthia’s primary discipline is colored pencil, but she also works in graphite, photography and mixed media.
Martin, a Professor of Printmaking at The University of Tulsa, will feature “The Imagined II (after Durer),” in photopolymer etching. An active artist working in all print media and drawing, her work has been shown in over 195 national and international exhibitions since 1995.
Additionally, Wyatt, who will showcase “Rebirth” in acrylic on panel, has been featured in solo exhibitions at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Tulsa PAC. He draws much inspiration for his abstract works from the landscapes of southwestern Oklahoma and the high desert of New Mexico.
In addition to the art, 12x12 attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and sweets provided by nearly 30 popular local restaurants. There will also be live music by Issei Aoyama, a vinyl dance party with DJ Jon Mooneyham and dance performances from Perpetual Motion. Plus, Extreme Animals will provide a photo booth with snakes, a baby wallaby and other exotic pets.
Bids for each piece begin at $175. Dress is evening casual and a 1980’s flair is encouraged. Drinks are served from a cash bar. Tickets to the 30th Annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. They are available by phone at 405-879-2400 or online at www.12x12okc.org.