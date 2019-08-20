The Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative is set to participate in Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 14th annual Fresh Paint Days.
OSNI is among 43 community organizations across Oklahoma chosen to compete in the statewide contest, taking place throughout the month of September.
Fresh Paint Days, founded by partners KOB and H-I-S Paint in 2005, encourages volunteers to revitalize their communities by seeking out aged or unsightly structures and renovating them with a creative use of resources.
This year, OSNI is enrolling the help of locals to repaint the outer walls of the Owasso Community Center, located at 301 S. Cedar St.
“We think it’s going to be a neat project, and just give it a good look,” said Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler. “It’s an opportunity to make a difference in our community.”
The group will have 30 days to complete the project using donated paint from H.I.S Paint of Oklahoma City and a stipend from Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
OSNI will be competing for Best Visual Impact Award through the Communities Primed for Change online contest. Finalists will be chosen based upon their “before” and “after” photos.
Winners will be announced at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 29th Annual Environmental Excellence Awards Celebration on Nov. 22.
OSNI participated but did not place in Fresh Paint Days about five years ago when it repainted the windows and door frames at the Owasso Historical Museum.
For more information about KOB, Fresh Paint Days and the sponsors of the program, visit, keepoklahomabeautiful.com.