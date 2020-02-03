Several Owasso residents came together this week to honor the life of Skylar Combs, who passed away recently.
Combs’ family held a memorial service for him on Monday, Feb. 3, at First Baptist Owasso, where Pastor Chris Wall opened the ceremony with some kind words and a heartfelt prayer.
“Skylar, who was a man that loved community, he was a great father, he was a great husband,” Wall said, “and today we’re…going to laugh some, remember some…so let’s embrace the moment; let’s turn our face to the Lord.”
Combs, who passed away at age 41, was actively involved in the community, working as the service manager at Christian Brothers Automotive and attending First Baptist, playing bass in the church’s worship band.
Kevin Laufer, longtime friend of Combs and senior adult pastor at Central Baptist Church, also spoke at the service and commemorated the Owasson through a memorable acrostic that described who he was: “S: Shining,” “K: Knowledgeable,” “Y: Youthful,” “L: Loving,” “A: Awesome” and “R: Respected.”
Combs’ supervisor, shop owner Ray Adcock, shared some words with Owasso Reporter staff about his role at the faith-based car repair business.
“He loved what we stand for, who we encourage our employees to be; he embraced it, embodied it, lived it through his life,” Adcock said, “just a great reflection, his personality and his reputation of his character.”
Adcock said Monday, the day of Combs’ memorial service, would have marked his sixth year working at Christian Brothers.
Combs leaves behind his wife Angie and their three sons, twins Brighton and Peyton, sophomores at Owasso High School, and Rory, Combs’ “mini clone,” in kindergarten; as well as their daughter, Alyssa, a junior at OHS.
In a note published in the service’s program, Angie said, “Skylar was my best friend. He was your friend. He will be immensely missed. I hope that everyone leaves with a resolve to be a bit more like him: Find friends instead of strangers. Love fiercely.
“We pray our loss will be someone’s prayer answered. May goodness come out of this unimaginable brokenness.”
Adcock added that of the dozens of texts he has received since Combs’ passing, one from a mutual friend and pastor sticks out the most: “Skylar (now) has a front row seat to the best worship concert that we haven’t seen yet.”