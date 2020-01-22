Friendship Baptist Church of Owasso hosted the Christian Heritage Foundation and the Ancient Hebrew Scroll Project on Sunday, Jan. 19.
This is the only complete set of the Old Testament scrolls in the world for public viewing. There are four sets in existence, and three are in the Vatican.
Curator Charles Garrett told of the history of how the scrolls were made and preserved, and how they were discovered and compiled for this collection.
There are 16 unique scrolls, with some dating back to the 16th century. They have been compiled from all around the world: Israel, Poland, Iraq, Morocco and Russia, to name a few. The one from Poland, for example, was rescued by a Jewish grandmother from Nazi soldiers as they were stabbing it with their bayonets. Each scroll in the collection has a look and a story of its own.
The display contains an entire set of scrolls that make up the Tanakh, an acronym that stands for the three parts of the Hebrew Old Testament: the Torah, the Prophets and the Writings.
Along with the scrolls, this display includes intriguing items like the Gall Nuts and Gum-Arabic used to make the ink; the sterling silver pointers, called a Yad, that allow the Rabbi to read and show the scrolls without touching them; and a trumpet made of a ram’s horn, called a Shofar, used during religious ceremonies and battle, which is now sounded in the synagogue.
This is a great piece of history and very inspiring for those who love history and the Bible.