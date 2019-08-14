Everyone has “their show.”
At one time or another, we have all laid claim to that binge-worthy program we can’t stop watching – and talking about – with friends, family or co-workers.
We grow attached to the environments, the characters and their personalities, the storylines, the narratives, the conflicts, the art and visuals and more.
There’s something about getting caught up in a world where others’ tragedies and triumphs overshadow our own that make us laugh and cry, gasp in shock, seethe with anger, gripe with disappointment or cheer for joy.
But why is this realm of entertainment so captivating to us? What is the draw? How does a particular TV series get so popular? And why does it affect our lives in such profound ways?
With a seemingly endless range of streaming services nowadays, it’s easier than ever to tune into any show at any time from the comfort of our own couch. Whatever your genre of choice, it’s all there at the click of button.
Skeptics may claim that instant accessibility to an unlimited number of titles has negative consequences, with excessive viewing inducing laziness or leading to a “dumbing down” of our society. For the most part, however, I disagree.
I’ve always been drawn to TV shows. Becoming part of someone else’s story, tapping into their emotions, experiencing the world form their point of view, has kept me coming back to the big screen time after time – and it’s not a bad thing.
A good screenplay inspires and encourages, breaks down cultural and societal barriers, helps heal old wounds, awakens desires, releases stress and anxiety, arouses delight, the list goes on and on. What’s more, a well-written script does what it’s intended to do: entertain.
Despite what some may say, I believe entertainment – particularly television – is essential to our well-being. Sure, left unchecked, consuming an overabundance of content could have harmful effects, but overall it’s a necessary escape from some of life’s inevitable stresses.
Here are some of my personal favorites: “24,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Lost,” “House” and “Prison Break.” As for some funnies, I suggest: “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “New Girl,” “Friends” and “Arrested Development.”
I also thoroughly enjoy a good docuseries or survival show like “Making a Murderer” and “The Staircase,” as well as “Survivorman” and “I Shouldn’t Be Alive.”
All that to say, I encourage you to get cozy on the couch, kick off a good TV series and immerse yourself in another world where the realities of this one fade away.