Owasso Public Schools installed new sign-in kiosks at area sites this week.
The OPS Board of Education voted on Monday to replace the district’s LobbyGuard system with SchoolSafeID software for the 2019-20 school year.
SchoolSafeID, an Oklahoma City-based software company, activated the devices at all 14 Owasso school sites on Tuesday.
Kerwin Koerner, executive director of district services, said the update went in line with a number of other changes going into effect, including the opening of Morrow Elementary School.
“Our older system, the hardware, the technology, was coming toward the end of its life, and we were brining on a new school,” Koerner said. “SchoolSafeID was a little more cost-effective and provided a little bit more functionality.”
SchoolSafeID provides the same features as LobbyGuard of tracking students’ whereabouts and conducting instant background checks, but includes added and more user-friendly options.
The new software works off of the cloud and offers visitors the opportunity to receive instant notifications and generate digital IDs, or “passes,” on their smartphones for faster check-ins. It also has the ability to text a teacher when a parent checks in through the system.
“…We’re going to continue being on the front lines of student safety, get the newest and customer-friendly service for our families and our parents to come in and utilize it while we’re checking the backgrounds of who’s going in and being with our kids, and that’s important,” Koerner said.
He added that SchoolSafeID also has the option of creating printable ID cards for students at secondary sites, which his department will explore further sometime in the future.
Installing the new system, Koerner said, is also more economical for OPS, costing the district about $50 less than LobbyGuard and saving around $3,000 more per year.
The addition of the kiosks comes on the heels of other proposed changes, including adding a secondary internet connection, replacing computer labs, increasing mobile devices at each site and improving inventory control.