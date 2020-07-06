Anthony Fasano has been a loyal participant of the Owasso Gathering on Main since the event’s inception. Despite the unique circumstances, the owner of Creature Glass did not hesitate returning to a seasonal tradition for the community on Thursday evening.
“For me, not at all because I know that response from Owasso,” said Fasano, who sells functional and non-functional glass art. “I knew it would be somewhat the same thing. I’m glad to see the response.”
Fasano was one of approximately 50 street vendors that lined Main Street for the kickoff event of 2020. Scheduled to begin in April, the start of the Gathering had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event officials estimated 3,000 people in attendance, about one-third of a typical Gathering crowd. Food trucks and street vendors were on hand and as well as live musical performances, headlined by Owasso’s own and “The Voice” contestant Gracee Shriver. The evening also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the City dedicated the newly-constructed Redbud Festival Park.
As one of the first community-wide events since quarantine, Gathering Board Member and First Baptist Owasso Executive Pastor Chad Balthrop noted street vendors and food trucks were more spread out as ways to promote social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizers were also available for patrons.
Balthrop said safety was a high priority for event organizers as they tried to bring back the Gathering.
“Just curate as much information as possible,” he said. “And it seemed like the information we were getting was clear enough that if we’re cautious, if we’re careful, if we’re considerate of one another, that this would be a safe and fun thing for our families to do. I think people are ready to get out and be together and do things. They want to do it in a way that’s respectful, in a way that’s fun.”
While the pandemic and a steamy weather forecast may have kept some Owassons away, Balthrop deemed the first Gathering of the season a success given the circumstances.
“It’s been incredible,” he said. “It really has. All of the vendors have done a great job of cooperating with our requests to keep their booths sanitized and to practice social distancing. There are a variety of people coming who are just respecting one another in regards to if you are going to wear a mask. It’s just nice to see that kind of consideration.”