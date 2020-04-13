Local residents in need of food will have the opportunity to get sacks of items during a Grocery Giveaway Friday at the Owasso YMCA.
The drive-thru process will take place from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Residents will need to verbally provide household information and groceries will be placed in their trucks with all safety precautions. Residents will need to enter through the north entrance to the YMCA and exit out the south entrance.
The event is coordinated by the Cherokee Nation, Neighbors in Need, Mission Owasso, Owasso Community Resources, Owasso Cherokee Family Office, Owasso YMCA, the City of Owasso and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.