Oklahoma educators and artists journeyed to the Quartz Mountain Arts and Conference Center this October for hands-on training at the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute, a series of intensive weekend workshops taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual and performing arts.
Kay Bratcher of Owasso High School and Amber McMath of Owasso 7th Grade Center attended the Fall Arts Institute this year. Owasso resident Ede Engdahl-Taylor, who teaches at Holmes Park Elementary, also attended.
Since 1983, the Oklahoma Arts Institute has offered the workshops, which allow artists the opportunity to sharpen their skills, or learn new ones altogether, in an immersive environment with innovators in their fields.
For years, OFAI has connected Oklahoma teachers with some of the nation’s leading teaching artists, offering professional development and valuable training for educators to take back to their classrooms across the state. Oklahoma public school educators attend OFAI on full scholarship.
"The experience is the perfect balance between time for networking with other art educators and creating art, and time to reflect and rejuvenate," said Bratcher. "Every year, I have had the privilege of attending. I have come back with an immediately implementable lesson for my high school students as well as a renewed passion for teaching."
The workshops are geared to a variety of interests and teaching backgrounds. This year, participants chose from classes in photography, printmaking, painting, poetry and more. Workshops especially designed for educators included Social Emotional Learning and the Arts, A World of Rhythm, Bringing Fiction to Theatrical Life, and Folk Dance in the Classroom.
Throughout the workshops, participants also enjoyed activities and electives in yoga, guided stargazing, community drum circle, meditation, drypoint printmaking, tai chi, hiking and more.
“It’s imperative that Oklahoma educators have access to professional development opportunities of the highest caliber,” said Julie Cohen, Oklahoma Arts Institute President & CEO. “OFAI gives these educators the unique chance to broaden their artistic horizons while learning techniques they can take back to their students across the state.”
Next summer, Oklahoma high school students can also study with the nation’s top artists at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, held June 13-28. Auditions for the program begin in January at locations across the state, and every accepted student receives a scholarship to the program. More information is available at oaiquartz.org.