Words like “Heroes,” “Thank you,” “Brave” and “We love you” were on display across Owasso hospital parking lots last week.
Dozens of motorists showed up with the large signs outside Bailey Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso to show their support for medical personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They came together as part of an event organized on social media under the hashtag, “Headlights for Hope,” encouraging citizens to park outside their local hospitals and flash their lights and honk their horns to thank healthcare staff for their ongoing efforts.
Owasso resident Noelle Shaw, who babysits for a nurse at Bailey, organized the event after seeing firsthand how the outbreak has affected her and her children during this time.
“(Her son) wanted to stay the night … and she couldn’t hug him before she left for the evening because she was still in her scrubs from work,” Shaw said. “She said, ‘I felt terrible because I couldn’t hug him goodbye,’ and just hearing her pain and seeing his pain really just moved me.”
Shaw got the idea to bring “Headlights for Hope” to her hometown after coming across a video of the campaign on her newsfeed.
“I had seen it all over social media and was moved by it,” she said. “I thought I could arrange something like that here locally in Owasso because our doctors and nurses really deserve to see this.”
Around 40 to 50 cars showed up at Bailey on Wednesday, and another 75 to 100 turned up at St. John on Thursday.
Residents stayed in their vehicles to maintain social distancing, but still congregated with big smiles and loud cheers holding large signs and waving flags, while medical staff looked on with gratitude from behind hospital windows.
“The event made many of us feel the love from the community; their showing of appreciation brought tears to our eyes,” said Julia Johnson, labor and delivery manager at Bailey. “We work hard every day as a calling, but to witness the public show this kind of love toward health care providers was simply emotional and overwhelming.”
Owasso now joins hundreds of other communities across the nation in supporting local hospital personnel through “Headlights for Hope” in the wake of the coronavirus.
Shaw said she wants to possibly extend the growing social media trend to Owasso nursing homes that are on shutdown sometime in the near future.
“I think it’s incredible that people are seeing the positivity in this,” Shaw said. “Owasso really takes care of its citizens, the way that we ban together when one another needs us; it’s been pretty incredible to be a part of.”