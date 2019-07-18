Spending time on the water was the activity that brought them together. But a group of a nearly 20 disabled veterans converged on Centennial Park Tuesday evening with a greater purpose than simply testing their angling skills.
The Tulsa chapter of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. met at the Owasso pond as many who served in various military branches, eras and wars came together to catch some trout and share their experiences.
PHWFF is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.
Essentially, the organization is aimed at helping any disabled veteran, according to Mike Ponder, an Owasso resident and one of the Tulsa chapter organizers.
“The intention is for guys to talk to another veteran who can understand,” Ponder said. “Our No. 1 goal is the support.”
Ponder did 26 years of military service, including 16 in active duty, for the Oklahoma National Guard. He served as a sergeant on the night shift during the aftermath of the horrific 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
Ponder said he, like many other veterans, struggled to assimilate back into society following his time of service. PHWFF works to help bridge that gap.
“Once you can get out of the military, you can just feel lost,” Ponder said. “When you know that I’m not alone and somebody else can relate, it makes a difference.”
While Tuesday was the first time the chapter, which meets every other week, uses the sport of fly fishing to connect at various locations around Green Country.
They’ll either spend time together tying flies, building rods or meet out on the water. Broken Bow Lake and Lower Illinois River are two of their familiar fishing spots, as well as White River in northwest Arkansas.
The nationwide organization has even allowed local members to travel to various fishing destinations around the United States. One member recently returned from a 10-day fishing trip to Norway.
These trips are covered by the organization. Their members were only responsible for getting themselves to the airport.
But the exotic destinations are not the point. It’s the chance for those who are dealing with both the physical and emotional scars suffered during their time of military service.
“It’s really a great cause,” said Owasson and PHWFF member Ben Todd, who served in the Army for a decade. “Some of us veterans were in combat and some weren’t in combat. But we’ve all seen a bunch over the years.”
Todd said he got connected with the organization through Ponder during their days as FOR coaches, but was hesitant at first.
“It took me a couple of years before I even got in with the Healing Waters Project,” Todd said. “I didn’t think I deserved it. A lot of these guys were missing limbs. I wasn’t.”
Ponder said one of the benefits of the PHWFF organization is its inclusiveness.
“Some organizations restrict you based on what war you served in,” Ponder said. “With Healing Waters, we’re open to any veteran, as long as they are a disabled veteran.”
Both Ponder and Todd have brought their children along on their fishing outings. Todd’s daughter, Kayla, even caught her first fish during Tuesday’s event.
Todd said including family members has helped his loved ones better understand what he endured during his time in the military.
“What we went through in uniform, they went through it too,” Todd said.
Those interested in the organization to search through the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. Facebook page or visit online at projecthealingwaters.org.