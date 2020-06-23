Several Owasso residents showed up in downtown Tulsa over the weekend to attend President Trump’s re-election campaign rally at the BOK Center.
They were among thousands of supporters and protesters who congregated at the arena and lined surrounding streets during his visit on Saturday, June 20.
Owasson Colleen Simmons-Thompson, for example, said that she and her husband drove down and stood outside for five hours to hear the commander in chief address the crowd.
“President Trump was in high form and encouraging,” Thompson said in a Facebook comment. “It was great seeing (him) and hear him speak about what all of us are concerned about and having to deal with. We heard his hilarious side and his serious side.”
Britni Hayes, also from Owasso, visited Tulsa with her husband to see Trump and echoed Thompson’s sentiments.
“We were elated to be in the same building and see a sitting president with our own eyes,” Thompson told the Owasso Reporter. “The rally was one the most sensational events I’ve ever been a part of. In a world full of dismay, it brought pride.”
Some of the president’s supporters donning T-shirts and flags of “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great” faced off with protesters holding signs and shouting, “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe,” along with others demonstrating, “Trump KKK Rally” and “Dump Trump.”
Luke Hoyhtya, another advocate from Owasso, said he and his family arrived on site around 5 p.m., and had to press through some of the protesters to gain entry into the BOK Center, but enjoyed rallying for the president once inside.
“… Everyone should have the right to attend these events. If Obama came to town I think it would be amazing for all of his supporters to be able to go see him,” Hoyhtya said in a Facebook comment. “It was such a fun experience. I have never done anything like this and I love experiencing new things.”
Other Owasso residents like Stephanie Ingersoll and Ashleigh Hollon, however, spoke out against Trump’s visit, either because of safety reasons or their political affiliations.
“While I don’t agree with the views of this administration, the high risk of contracting COVID-19 was enough to deter me from attending an indoor event of that magnitude,” Ingersoll told the Reporter.
Hollon added, “The reason that I did not attend the rally is because Trump is counterproductive to any type of progress in racial issues in America. Any time Trump is asked for his opinion on racial issues, he becomes extremely divisive. He usually will boast that black unemployment is extremely low. I also find it problematic that he doesn’t condemn white supremacists and he will try to discredit anyone who disagrees with him.”
Trump’s re-election campaign rally was rescheduled a day after Tulsa’s Juneteenth celebration on Friday in the Greenwood District, which commemorated the end of slavery in the United States.
Reporter staff reached out to several other Owasso residents who either attended the rally, showed up to protest against it or refused to attend, but did not receive a response for comment for this story.