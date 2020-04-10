An Owasso single mother of four now has a reliable form of transportation thanks to the generosity of a local church community.
Sarahi Guzman, who was recently furloughed from her job at T-Mobile, received a new donated car from staff at First Church.
Pastor Chad Broaddus and his team surprised Guzman and her four daughters — a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old and two 5-year-old twins — with a 2011 Dodge Journey full of groceries and other supplies at her home on Wednesday, April 8.
“I didn’t know what to say,” said Guzman, who has been without a vehicle for about a year. “The only thing that crossed my mind was, ‘Oh my gosh, are you serious?’”
Broaddus added, “She was totally surprised, totally caught off guard. Seeing the tears in her eyes, hearing the joy in her voice at the same time, it was just amazing.”
Staff at First Church’s Garnett campus as well as its Stone Canyon site where Guzman attends, rallied to help the struggling mom whose involvement with the church started last fall after reaching out during a holiday food drive.
“One of our families … just got to know her and basically kept checked on her, seeing if she needed stuff,” Broaddus said. “(They) realized that she didn’t have a vehicle because she had come on hard times, and she needed that help to support her girls.”
Guzman added, “They came into my life, I was going through a hard time financially, and they blessed my daughters on Christmas, and they’ve just been there for me since then.”
The church raised funds for the SUV through its dollar drive, in which congregants give an extra dollar in the offering for a special cause, and some individuals also matched the total amount that the church received.
About a week later, the team presented Guzman with her new set of wheels, complete with a new car seat and packed with bags of foods, toiletries and diapers.
“Our mission as a church is to unleash a revolution of God’s love on the 918 and beyond,” Broaddus said. “We have the philosophy of ‘See a need, meet a need.’ When a need is put before us and we can do something about it, then we try to do that.”
When asked what it means to receive the car, Guzman replied, “It’s awesome. I do feel very blessed and happy. It feels great, just being able to take my daughters to get an ice cream … they’re like, ‘Mom it’s my car, it’s my car!’”