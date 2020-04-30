Eager to finally go out to eat? Here's our list of the restaurants exclusive to Owasso and Collinsville that will either reopen their dining rooms or keep them closed for now.
Akira Sushi Bar: No timeline for reopening dine-in, evaluating the option on a weekly basis. Will continue to provide curbside and pickup services until further notice.
Baja Jacks: Not opening dining room until state is ready to initiated Phase 2. Continuing to provide delivery services.
District Bar & Grill: Not permitted to reopen dining room until further notice from state.
Drip Owasso: Reopening dining room on Friday, May 1.
Duffy’s Grill: Reopening dining room on Friday, May 1.
El Fogon: Not opening dining room yet, continuing to provide carryout/pickup orders.
El Jalapeno Grill (Collinsville): Not reopening dining room until at least two weeks.
El Tequila Cocina Mexicana: Dining room reopening on Friday, May 1.
Emersumnice Brewery: Both downstairs and upstairs areas opening Friday, May 1.
Giant Subs & Deli: No dine-in yet, only carryout and outdoor/patio seating.
Hapa Japanese: Not reopening dining room yet, continuing to provide carryout/pickup.
Karen’s Country Kitchen (Collinsville): Reopening dining room on Friday, May 1.
Kim’s Pho: Waiting to reopen, continuing to provide curbside/pickup.
Los Aztecas: Not reopening yet, continuing to provide carryout/pickup.
Los Tres Hermanos (Collinsville): Reopening dining room on Friday, May 1.
Mad Eats: Not reopening dining room yet, possibly sometime in the next 10 to 20 days.
Mom’s Diner (Collinsville): Reopening dining room on Friday, May 1.
Mr. Panchos: Reopening dining room on Friday, May 1.
Owasso Coffee Co.: Not reopening dining room until all restrictions are lifted. Continuing to provide drive-thru orders.
Plaza de Toros: Reopen dining room on Friday, May 1.
Season’s Express: Not reopening yet, continuing to provide curbside/pickup services.
Silver Dollar Café (Collinsville): Reopening dining room on Friday, May 1.
Smoke Woodfire Grill: Not reopening dining room yet, possibly sometime in the next 10 to 20 days.
Trails End BBQ: Not reopening dining room, continuing to provide carryout/pickup services. Will reopen within the next two weeks.