Congratulations are in order for Natalie Tacker and Kiley Eyler.
They were both named the winners of Collinsville Fire Department’s 2019 Heroes Without Badges back-to-school contest.
Every year, CFD asks residents to nominate a local student and teacher who they feel is deserving of recognition for their efforts to go above and beyond in serving the community.
Tacker, a kindergarten teacher at Collinsville Early Childhood Center, and Eyler, a student at Collinsville Upper Elementary School, were selected to receive the top title in this year’s competition.
CFD awards a Collinsville Public Schools teacher a $50 Walmart shopping spree for classroom supplies, and a first- through fifth-grade CPS student a complete set of school supplies and a new backpack.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, fire crews picked up Tacker and Eyler in a fire engine, gave them a CFD Supporter T-shirt, and drove them to Walmart to make their purchases. They also treated them to lunch at Jalapeño Grill in Collinsville.
“Thank you to everyone who participated and nominated local Collinsville heroes!” OFD staff said on the department’s Facebook page. “Enjoy your last few days of summer.”