The Holly Trolley will return to Owasso for its 14th holiday shopping season.
This free service allows shoppers to park their cars and ride the Trolley from one shopping destination to another.
The Trolley debuts on Friday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and continues Saturday, Nov. 30, 12-8 p.m., extending hours for the City of Owasso Lights On Event at Redbud Festival Park.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Trolley will return to the hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Holly Trolley is an actual trolley car owned and operated by Old Urban Trolley, and has 12 stops on its route through Owasso’s shopping centers.
Riders can look for the “Holly Trolley Stop” sign located in front of the businesses at each of the shopping centers.